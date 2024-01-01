Bulgarian levs to Qatari rials today

Convert BGN to QAR at the real exchange rate

1,000 bgn
2,022.24 qar

1.000 BGN = 2.022 QAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:41
1 USD10.9221.6591.361.5351.3440.78818.943
1 EUR1.08511.7991.4751.6641.4580.85420.544
1 NZD0.6030.55610.820.9250.8110.47511.421
1 CAD0.7350.6781.2211.1290.9890.57913.929

Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Qatari Rial
1 BGN2.02224 QAR
5 BGN10.11120 QAR
10 BGN20.22240 QAR
20 BGN40.44480 QAR
50 BGN101.11200 QAR
100 BGN202.22400 QAR
250 BGN505.56000 QAR
500 BGN1,011.12000 QAR
1000 BGN2,022.24000 QAR
2000 BGN4,044.48000 QAR
5000 BGN10,111.20000 QAR
10000 BGN20,222.40000 QAR
Conversion rates Qatari Rial / Bulgarian Lev
1 QAR0.49450 BGN
5 QAR2.47251 BGN
10 QAR4.94502 BGN
20 QAR9.89004 BGN
50 QAR24.72510 BGN
100 QAR49.45020 BGN
250 QAR123.62550 BGN
500 QAR247.25100 BGN
1000 QAR494.50200 BGN
2000 QAR989.00400 BGN
5000 QAR2,472.51000 BGN
10000 QAR4,945.02000 BGN