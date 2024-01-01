250 Bulgarian levs to Qatari rials

Convert BGN to QAR at the real exchange rate

250 bgn
508.90 qar

лв1.000 BGN = QR2.036 QAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

BGN to QAR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 BGN to QARLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High2.04182.0418
Low2.01091.9912
Average2.02852.0175
Change0.83%1.38%
View full history

1 BGN to QAR stats

The performance of BGN to QAR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 2.0418 and a 30 day low of 2.0109. This means the 30 day average was 2.0285. The change for BGN to QAR was 0.83.

The performance of BGN to QAR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 2.0418 and a 90 day low of 1.9912. This means the 90 day average was 2.0175. The change for BGN to QAR was 1.38.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDEURNZDCADAUDSGDGBPZAR
1 USD10.9161.6671.3731.5221.3240.78418.324
1 EUR1.09211.821.4991.6611.4450.85620.004
1 NZD0.60.54910.8240.9130.7940.4710.992
1 CAD0.7280.6671.21411.1080.9640.57113.347

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bulgarian levs to Qatari rials

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BGN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and QAR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BGN to QAR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bulgarian levs

BGN to USD

BGN to EUR

BGN to NZD

BGN to CAD

BGN to AUD

BGN to SGD

BGN to GBP

BGN to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Qatari Rial
1 BGN2.03561 QAR
5 BGN10.17805 QAR
10 BGN20.35610 QAR
20 BGN40.71220 QAR
50 BGN101.78050 QAR
100 BGN203.56100 QAR
250 BGN508.90250 QAR
500 BGN1,017.80500 QAR
1000 BGN2,035.61000 QAR
2000 BGN4,071.22000 QAR
5000 BGN10,178.05000 QAR
10000 BGN20,356.10000 QAR
Conversion rates Qatari Rial / Bulgarian Lev
1 QAR0.49125 BGN
5 QAR2.45626 BGN
10 QAR4.91252 BGN
20 QAR9.82504 BGN
50 QAR24.56260 BGN
100 QAR49.12520 BGN
250 QAR122.81300 BGN
500 QAR245.62600 BGN
1000 QAR491.25200 BGN
2000 QAR982.50400 BGN
5000 QAR2,456.26000 BGN
10000 QAR4,912.52000 BGN