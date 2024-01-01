Israeli new sheqels to Qatari rials today

Convert ILS to QAR

1,000 ils
998.52 qar

1.000 ILS = 0.9985 QAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:31
1 EUR10.8541.09290.7541.4721.6580.96818.22
1 GBP1.17111.278106.2641.7241.9421.13321.334
1 USD0.9160.782183.1191.3481.5190.88616.687
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.201

Conversion rates Israeli New Sheqel / Qatari Rial
1 ILS0.99852 QAR
5 ILS4.99261 QAR
10 ILS9.98522 QAR
20 ILS19.97044 QAR
50 ILS49.92610 QAR
100 ILS99.85220 QAR
250 ILS249.63050 QAR
500 ILS499.26100 QAR
1000 ILS998.52200 QAR
2000 ILS1,997.04400 QAR
5000 ILS4,992.61000 QAR
10000 ILS9,985.22000 QAR
Conversion rates Qatari Rial / Israeli New Sheqel
1 QAR1.00148 ILS
5 QAR5.00740 ILS
10 QAR10.01480 ILS
20 QAR20.02960 ILS
50 QAR50.07400 ILS
100 QAR100.14800 ILS
250 QAR250.37000 ILS
500 QAR500.74000 ILS
1000 QAR1,001.48000 ILS
2000 QAR2,002.96000 ILS
5000 QAR5,007.40000 ILS
10000 QAR10,014.80000 ILS