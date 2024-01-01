Hong Kong dollars to Qatari rials today

Convert HKD to QAR at the real exchange rate

1,000 hkd
466.15 qar

1.000 HKD = 0.4661 QAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:00
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDCNYGBPSGDAUDEURCADINR
1 USD17.1990.7851.3431.5280.921.35383.199
1 CNY0.13910.1090.1870.2120.1280.18811.557
1 GBP1.2739.16511.711.9451.1711.723105.921
1 SGD0.7445.3590.58511.1370.6851.00761.932

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Hong Kong dollars to Qatari rials

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select HKD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and QAR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current HKD to QAR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Hong Kong dollar

HKD to USD

HKD to CNY

HKD to GBP

HKD to SGD

HKD to AUD

HKD to EUR

HKD to CAD

HKD to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Hong Kong Dollar / Qatari Rial
100 HKD46.61480 QAR
200 HKD93.22960 QAR
300 HKD139.84440 QAR
500 HKD233.07400 QAR
1000 HKD466.14800 QAR
2000 HKD932.29600 QAR
2500 HKD1,165.37000 QAR
3000 HKD1,398.44400 QAR
4000 HKD1,864.59200 QAR
5000 HKD2,330.74000 QAR
10000 HKD4,661.48000 QAR
20000 HKD9,322.96000 QAR
Conversion rates Qatari Rial / Hong Kong Dollar
1 QAR2.14524 HKD
5 QAR10.72620 HKD
10 QAR21.45240 HKD
20 QAR42.90480 HKD
50 QAR107.26200 HKD
100 QAR214.52400 HKD
250 QAR536.31000 HKD
500 QAR1,072.62000 HKD
1000 QAR2,145.24000 HKD
2000 QAR4,290.48000 HKD
5000 QAR10,726.20000 HKD
10000 QAR21,452.40000 HKD