Hong Kong dollar to Qatari rials exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Hong Kong dollar to Qatari rials is currently 0.468 today, reflecting a 0.021% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Hong Kong dollar has remained relatively stable, with a 0.024% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Hong Kong dollar to Qatari rials has fluctuated between a high of 0.468 on 29-08-2024 and a low of 0.467 on 27-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 28-08-2024, with a 0.057% increase in value.