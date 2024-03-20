Australian dollars to Qatari rials today

Convert AUD to QAR at the real exchange rate

1,000 aud
2,381.84 qar

1.000 AUD = 2.382 QAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:32
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDGBPINREURNZDJPYCADSGD
1 USD10.78683.0930.921.654151.5551.3581.343
1 GBP1.2721105.7241.1712.104192.8311.7281.709
1 INR0.0120.00910.0110.021.8240.0160.016
1 EUR1.0870.85490.3111.797164.721.4761.46

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Australian dollars to Qatari rials

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AUD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and QAR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AUD to QAR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Australian dollar

AUD to USD

AUD to GBP

AUD to INR

AUD to EUR

AUD to NZD

AUD to JPY

AUD to CAD

AUD to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Australian Dollar / Qatari Rial
1 AUD2.38184 QAR
5 AUD11.90920 QAR
10 AUD23.81840 QAR
20 AUD47.63680 QAR
50 AUD119.09200 QAR
100 AUD238.18400 QAR
250 AUD595.46000 QAR
500 AUD1,190.92000 QAR
1000 AUD2,381.84000 QAR
2000 AUD4,763.68000 QAR
5000 AUD11,909.20000 QAR
10000 AUD23,818.40000 QAR
Conversion rates Qatari Rial / Australian Dollar
1 QAR0.41984 AUD
5 QAR2.09922 AUD
10 QAR4.19844 AUD
20 QAR8.39688 AUD
50 QAR20.99220 AUD
100 QAR41.98440 AUD
250 QAR104.96100 AUD
500 QAR209.92200 AUD
1000 QAR419.84400 AUD
2000 QAR839.68800 AUD
5000 QAR2,099.22000 AUD
10000 QAR4,198.44000 AUD