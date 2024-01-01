Indian rupees to Qatari rials today

Convert INR to QAR at the real exchange rate

10,000 inr
439.12 qar

1.000 INR = 0.04391 QAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:42
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDCADEURAEDGBPAUDPKRSGD
1 USD11.3580.923.6730.7861.532278.61.343
1 CAD0.73710.6782.7050.5791.128205.2080.989
1 EUR1.0871.47613.9910.8541.665302.7961.46
1 AED0.2720.370.25110.2140.41775.8610.366

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Indian rupees to Qatari rials

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select INR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and QAR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current INR to QAR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Indian rupee

INR to USD

INR to CAD

INR to EUR

INR to AED

INR to GBP

INR to AUD

INR to PKR

INR to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Indian Rupee / Qatari Rial
1 INR0.04391 QAR
5 INR0.21956 QAR
10 INR0.43912 QAR
20 INR0.87825 QAR
50 INR2.19562 QAR
100 INR4.39123 QAR
250 INR10.97808 QAR
500 INR21.95615 QAR
1000 INR43.91230 QAR
2000 INR87.82460 QAR
5000 INR219.56150 QAR
10000 INR439.12300 QAR
Conversion rates Qatari Rial / Indian Rupee
1 QAR22.77270 INR
5 QAR113.86350 INR
10 QAR227.72700 INR
20 QAR455.45400 INR
50 QAR1,138.63500 INR
100 QAR2,277.27000 INR
250 QAR5,693.17500 INR
500 QAR11,386.35000 INR
1000 QAR22,772.70000 INR
2000 QAR45,545.40000 INR
5000 QAR113,863.50000 INR
10000 QAR227,727.00000 INR