Euros to Qatari rials today

Convert EUR to QAR at the real exchange rate

1,000 eur
3,963.80 qar

1.000 EUR = 3.964 QAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:51
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDGBPCHFCADINRAUDJPYPLN
1 USD10.7860.8891.35783.0241.532151.4553.972
1 GBP1.27211.1311.727105.6231.948192.6815.053
1 CHF1.1250.88411.52793.3851.723170.3564.468
1 CAD0.7370.5790.655161.1611.128111.5732.926

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Euros to Qatari rials

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select EUR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and QAR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current EUR to QAR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Euro

EUR to USD

EUR to GBP

EUR to CHF

EUR to CAD

EUR to INR

EUR to AUD

EUR to JPY

EUR to PLN

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Euro / Qatari Rial
1 EUR3.96380 QAR
5 EUR19.81900 QAR
10 EUR39.63800 QAR
20 EUR79.27600 QAR
50 EUR198.19000 QAR
100 EUR396.38000 QAR
250 EUR990.95000 QAR
500 EUR1,981.90000 QAR
1000 EUR3,963.80000 QAR
2000 EUR7,927.60000 QAR
5000 EUR19,819.00000 QAR
10000 EUR39,638.00000 QAR
Conversion rates Qatari Rial / Euro
1 QAR0.25228 EUR
5 QAR1.26142 EUR
10 QAR2.52283 EUR
20 QAR5.04566 EUR
50 QAR12.61415 EUR
100 QAR25.22830 EUR
250 QAR63.07075 EUR
500 QAR126.14150 EUR
1000 QAR252.28300 EUR
2000 QAR504.56600 EUR
5000 QAR1,261.41500 EUR
10000 QAR2,522.83000 EUR