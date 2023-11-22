5 Euros to Qatari rials

Convert EUR to QAR at the real exchange rate

5 eur
19.86 qar

1.00000 EUR = 3.97247 QAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:10
How to convert Euros to Qatari rials

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select EUR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and QAR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current EUR to QAR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Euro / Qatari Rial
1 EUR3.97247 QAR
5 EUR19.86235 QAR
10 EUR39.72470 QAR
20 EUR79.44940 QAR
50 EUR198.62350 QAR
100 EUR397.24700 QAR
250 EUR993.11750 QAR
500 EUR1986.23500 QAR
1000 EUR3972.47000 QAR
2000 EUR7944.94000 QAR
5000 EUR19862.35000 QAR
10000 EUR39724.70000 QAR
Conversion rates Qatari Rial / Euro
1 QAR0.25173 EUR
5 QAR1.25866 EUR
10 QAR2.51733 EUR
20 QAR5.03466 EUR
50 QAR12.58665 EUR
100 QAR25.17330 EUR
250 QAR62.93325 EUR
500 QAR125.86650 EUR
1000 QAR251.73300 EUR
2000 QAR503.46600 EUR
5000 QAR1258.66500 EUR
10000 QAR2517.33000 EUR