Australian dollars to Qatari rials today

Convert AUD to QAR at the real exchange rate

1000 aud
2363.74 qar

1.00000 AUD = 2.36374 QAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:14
Top currencies

 USDGBPINREURNZDJPYCADSGD
1 USD10.80609483.23050.92171.66861151.2351.370351.34845
1 GBP1.240551103.2521.143382.07187.6151.699991.67282
1 INR0.01201480.0096850810.01107410.02004811.817060.01646450.0162014
1 EUR1.084950.874690.300911.81036164.0851.486761.463

How to convert Australian dollars to Qatari rials

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AUD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and QAR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AUD to QAR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Australian Dollar / Qatari Rial
1 AUD2.36374 QAR
5 AUD11.81870 QAR
10 AUD23.63740 QAR
20 AUD47.27480 QAR
50 AUD118.18700 QAR
100 AUD236.37400 QAR
250 AUD590.93500 QAR
500 AUD1181.87000 QAR
1000 AUD2363.74000 QAR
2000 AUD4727.48000 QAR
5000 AUD11818.70000 QAR
10000 AUD23637.40000 QAR
Conversion rates Qatari Rial / Australian Dollar
1 QAR0.42306 AUD
5 QAR2.11530 AUD
10 QAR4.23059 AUD
20 QAR8.46118 AUD
50 QAR21.15295 AUD
100 QAR42.30590 AUD
250 QAR105.76475 AUD
500 QAR211.52950 AUD
1000 QAR423.05900 AUD
2000 QAR846.11800 AUD
5000 QAR2115.29500 AUD
10000 QAR4230.59000 AUD