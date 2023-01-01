Czech korunas to Qatari rials today

Convert CZK to QAR at the real exchange rate

10,000 czk
1,614.66 qar

1.00000 CZK = 0.16147 QAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:20
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURUSDGBPKRWPLNINRTRYCHF
1 EUR11.085450.873951402.334.3748590.323931.11710.9644
1 USD0.9212510.8051531291.934.0304583.213328.66750.88845
1 GBP1.144231.24211604.585.00584103.35135.6051.1035
1 KRW0.0007131010.0007740390.00062321710.003119710.06441010.02218970.000687692

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Czech korunas to Qatari rials

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CZK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and QAR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CZK to QAR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Czech koruna

CZK to EUR

CZK to USD

CZK to GBP

CZK to KRW

CZK to PLN

CZK to INR

CZK to TRY

CZK to CHF

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Czech Republic Koruna / Qatari Rial
1 CZK0.16147 QAR
5 CZK0.80733 QAR
10 CZK1.61466 QAR
20 CZK3.22932 QAR
50 CZK8.07330 QAR
100 CZK16.14660 QAR
250 CZK40.36650 QAR
500 CZK80.73300 QAR
1000 CZK161.46600 QAR
2000 CZK322.93200 QAR
5000 CZK807.33000 QAR
10000 CZK1614.66000 QAR
Conversion rates Qatari Rial / Czech Republic Koruna
1 QAR6.19326 CZK
5 QAR30.96630 CZK
10 QAR61.93260 CZK
20 QAR123.86520 CZK
50 QAR309.66300 CZK
100 QAR619.32600 CZK
250 QAR1548.31500 CZK
500 QAR3096.63000 CZK
1000 QAR6193.26000 CZK
2000 QAR12386.52000 CZK
5000 QAR30966.30000 CZK
10000 QAR61932.60000 CZK