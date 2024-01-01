Polish zloty to Qatari rials today

Convert PLN to QAR at the real exchange rate

zł1.000 PLN = QR0.9067 QAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:28
PLN to QAR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

QAR
1 PLN to QARLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.95890.9589
Low0.90670.9067
Average0.93110.9362
Change-5.43%-2.09%
1 PLN to QAR stats

The performance of PLN to QAR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.9589 and a 30 day low of 0.9067. This means the 30 day average was 0.9311. The change for PLN to QAR was -5.43.

The performance of PLN to QAR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.9589 and a 90 day low of 0.9067. This means the 90 day average was 0.9362. The change for PLN to QAR was -2.09.

How to convert Polish zloty to Qatari rials

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PLN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and QAR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PLN to QAR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Polish Zloty / Qatari Rial
1 PLN0.90675 QAR
5 PLN4.53375 QAR
10 PLN9.06749 QAR
20 PLN18.13498 QAR
50 PLN45.33745 QAR
100 PLN90.67490 QAR
250 PLN226.68725 QAR
500 PLN453.37450 QAR
1000 PLN906.74900 QAR
2000 PLN1,813.49800 QAR
5000 PLN4,533.74500 QAR
10000 PLN9,067.49000 QAR
Conversion rates Qatari Rial / Polish Zloty
1 QAR1.10284 PLN
5 QAR5.51420 PLN
10 QAR11.02840 PLN
20 QAR22.05680 PLN
50 QAR55.14200 PLN
100 QAR110.28400 PLN
250 QAR275.71000 PLN
500 QAR551.42000 PLN
1000 QAR1,102.84000 PLN
2000 QAR2,205.68000 PLN
5000 QAR5,514.20000 PLN
10000 QAR11,028.40000 PLN