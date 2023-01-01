Bulgarian levs to Qatari rials today

1,000 bgn
2,018.85 qar

1.00000 BGN = 2.01885 QAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:54
 USDEURNZDCADAUDSGDGBPZAR
1 USD10.922151.672381.372451.543331.34940.8069418.3324
1 EUR1.0844511.813611.488351.673661.463360.875219.8806
1 NZD0.597950.55138510.8206560.9228340.8068740.4825110.9619
1 CAD0.7286240.6718831.2185411.124510.9832050.58795613.3574

Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Qatari Rial
1 BGN2.01885 QAR
5 BGN10.09425 QAR
10 BGN20.18850 QAR
20 BGN40.37700 QAR
50 BGN100.94250 QAR
100 BGN201.88500 QAR
250 BGN504.71250 QAR
500 BGN1009.42500 QAR
1000 BGN2018.85000 QAR
2000 BGN4037.70000 QAR
5000 BGN10094.25000 QAR
10000 BGN20188.50000 QAR
Conversion rates Qatari Rial / Bulgarian Lev
1 QAR0.49533 BGN
5 QAR2.47666 BGN
10 QAR4.95331 BGN
20 QAR9.90662 BGN
50 QAR24.76655 BGN
100 QAR49.53310 BGN
250 QAR123.83275 BGN
500 QAR247.66550 BGN
1000 QAR495.33100 BGN
2000 QAR990.66200 BGN
5000 QAR2476.65500 BGN
10000 QAR4953.31000 BGN