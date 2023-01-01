1 thousand Qatari rials to Bulgarian levs

Convert QAR to BGN at the real exchange rate

1000 qar
486.52 bgn

1.00000 QAR = 0.48652 BGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Conversion rates Qatari Rial / Bulgarian Lev
1 QAR0.48652 BGN
5 QAR2.43262 BGN
10 QAR4.86524 BGN
20 QAR9.73048 BGN
50 QAR24.32620 BGN
100 QAR48.65240 BGN
250 QAR121.63100 BGN
500 QAR243.26200 BGN
1000 QAR486.52400 BGN
2000 QAR973.04800 BGN
5000 QAR2432.62000 BGN
10000 QAR4865.24000 BGN
Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Qatari Rial
1 BGN2.05540 QAR
5 BGN10.27700 QAR
10 BGN20.55400 QAR
20 BGN41.10800 QAR
50 BGN102.77000 QAR
100 BGN205.54000 QAR
250 BGN513.85000 QAR
500 BGN1027.70000 QAR
1000 BGN2055.40000 QAR
2000 BGN4110.80000 QAR
5000 BGN10277.00000 QAR
10000 BGN20554.00000 QAR