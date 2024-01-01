Qatari rials to Pakistani rupees today

Convert QAR to PKR at the real exchange rate

1,000 qar
76,555.10 pkr

QR1.000 QAR = ₨76.56 PKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:45
Top currencies

 USDINRCADPKRGBPEURNGNAUD
1 USD183.5561.366279.120.7880.9351,529.841.496
1 INR0.01210.0163.3410.0090.01118.3090.018
1 CAD0.73261.1661204.3260.5770.6841,119.91.095
1 PKR0.0040.2990.00510.0030.0035.4810.005

Conversion rates Qatari Rial / Pakistani Rupee
1 QAR76.55510 PKR
5 QAR382.77550 PKR
10 QAR765.55100 PKR
20 QAR1,531.10200 PKR
50 QAR3,827.75500 PKR
100 QAR7,655.51000 PKR
250 QAR19,138.77500 PKR
500 QAR38,277.55000 PKR
1000 QAR76,555.10000 PKR
2000 QAR153,110.20000 PKR
5000 QAR382,775.50000 PKR
10000 QAR765,551.00000 PKR
Conversion rates Pakistani Rupee / Qatari Rial
1 PKR0.01306 QAR
5 PKR0.06531 QAR
10 PKR0.13063 QAR
20 PKR0.26125 QAR
50 PKR0.65313 QAR
100 PKR1.30625 QAR
250 PKR3.26563 QAR
500 PKR6.53125 QAR
1000 PKR13.06250 QAR
2000 PKR26.12500 QAR
5000 PKR65.31250 QAR
10000 PKR130.62500 QAR