Qatari rials to Canadian dollars today

Convert QAR to CAD at the real exchange rate

QR1.000 QAR = C$0.3792 CAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:05
QAR to CAD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

CAD
1 QAR to CADLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.37950.3808
Low0.36810.3681
Average0.37470.3743
Change3.00%-0.07%
1 QAR to CAD stats

The performance of QAR to CAD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.3795 and a 30 day low of 0.3681. This means the 30 day average was 0.3747. The change for QAR to CAD was 3.00.

The performance of QAR to CAD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.3808 and a 90 day low of 0.3681. This means the 90 day average was 0.3743. The change for QAR to CAD was -0.07.

 USDINRCADPKRGBPEURNGNAUD
1 USD184.0741.382277.950.7710.9261,710.371.503
1 INR0.01210.0163.3060.0090.01120.3440.018
1 CAD0.72360.8151201.0560.5570.671,237.21.087
1 PKR0.0040.3020.00510.0030.0036.1540.005

Conversion rates Qatari Rial / Canadian Dollar
1 QAR0.37919 CAD
5 QAR1.89595 CAD
10 QAR3.79190 CAD
20 QAR7.58380 CAD
50 QAR18.95950 CAD
100 QAR37.91900 CAD
250 QAR94.79750 CAD
500 QAR189.59500 CAD
1000 QAR379.19000 CAD
2000 QAR758.38000 CAD
5000 QAR1,895.95000 CAD
10000 QAR3,791.90000 CAD
Conversion rates Canadian Dollar / Qatari Rial
1 CAD2.63720 QAR
5 CAD13.18600 QAR
10 CAD26.37200 QAR
20 CAD52.74400 QAR
50 CAD131.86000 QAR
100 CAD263.72000 QAR
250 CAD659.30000 QAR
500 CAD1,318.60000 QAR
1000 CAD2,637.20000 QAR
2000 CAD5,274.40000 QAR
5000 CAD13,186.00000 QAR
10000 CAD26,372.00000 QAR