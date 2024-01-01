Qatari rials to Euros today

Convert QAR to EUR at the real exchange rate

QR1.000 QAR = €0.2540 EUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:06
QAR to EUR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

EUR
1 QAR to EURLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.25410.2543
Low0.24510.2451
Average0.24990.2491
Change3.63%0.55%
1 QAR to EUR stats

The performance of QAR to EUR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.2541 and a 30 day low of 0.2451. This means the 30 day average was 0.2499. The change for QAR to EUR was 3.63.

The performance of QAR to EUR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.2543 and a 90 day low of 0.2451. This means the 90 day average was 0.2491. The change for QAR to EUR was 0.55.

Top currencies

 USDINRCADPKRGBPEURNGNAUD
1 USD184.0721.382277.950.7710.9261,710.371.503
1 INR0.01210.0163.3060.0090.01120.3440.018
1 CAD0.72360.8141201.0560.5570.671,237.21.087
1 PKR0.0040.3020.00510.0030.0036.1540.005

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

How to convert Qatari rials to Euros

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select QAR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and EUR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current QAR to EUR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Qatari Rial / Euro
1 QAR0.25398 EUR
5 QAR1.26991 EUR
10 QAR2.53982 EUR
20 QAR5.07964 EUR
50 QAR12.69910 EUR
100 QAR25.39820 EUR
250 QAR63.49550 EUR
500 QAR126.99100 EUR
1000 QAR253.98200 EUR
2000 QAR507.96400 EUR
5000 QAR1,269.91000 EUR
10000 QAR2,539.82000 EUR
Conversion rates Euro / Qatari Rial
1 EUR3.93728 QAR
5 EUR19.68640 QAR
10 EUR39.37280 QAR
20 EUR78.74560 QAR
50 EUR196.86400 QAR
100 EUR393.72800 QAR
250 EUR984.32000 QAR
500 EUR1,968.64000 QAR
1000 EUR3,937.28000 QAR
2000 EUR7,874.56000 QAR
5000 EUR19,686.40000 QAR
10000 EUR39,372.80000 QAR