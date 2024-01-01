Qatari rials to Indian rupees today

Convert QAR to INR at the real exchange rate

QR1.000 QAR = ₹23.06 INR

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:08
QAR to INR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

INR
1 QAR to INRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High23.077823.0778
Low22.928622.8981
Average23.027423.0071
Change0.57%0.44%
1 QAR to INR stats

The performance of QAR to INR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 23.0778 and a 30 day low of 22.9286. This means the 30 day average was 23.0274. The change for QAR to INR was 0.57.

The performance of QAR to INR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 23.0778 and a 90 day low of 22.8981. This means the 90 day average was 23.0071. The change for QAR to INR was 0.44.

Top currencies

 USDINRCADPKRGBPEURNGNAUD
1 USD184.0731.383277.950.7710.9261,710.371.503
1 INR0.01210.0163.3060.0090.01120.3440.018
1 CAD0.72360.8061201.0270.5570.671,237.021.087
1 PKR0.0040.3020.00510.0030.0036.1540.005

Conversion rates Qatari Rial / Indian Rupee
1 QAR23.06030 INR
5 QAR115.30150 INR
10 QAR230.60300 INR
20 QAR461.20600 INR
50 QAR1,153.01500 INR
100 QAR2,306.03000 INR
250 QAR5,765.07500 INR
500 QAR11,530.15000 INR
1000 QAR23,060.30000 INR
2000 QAR46,120.60000 INR
5000 QAR115,301.50000 INR
10000 QAR230,603.00000 INR
Conversion rates Indian Rupee / Qatari Rial
1 INR0.04336 QAR
5 INR0.21682 QAR
10 INR0.43365 QAR
20 INR0.86729 QAR
50 INR2.16823 QAR
100 INR4.33645 QAR
250 INR10.84113 QAR
300 INR13.00935 QAR
500 INR21.68225 QAR
600 INR26.01870 QAR
1000 INR43.36450 QAR
2000 INR86.72900 QAR
5000 INR216.82250 QAR
10000 INR433.64500 QAR
25000 INR1,084.11250 QAR
50000 INR2,168.22500 QAR
100000 INR4,336.45000 QAR
1000000 INR43,364.50000 QAR
1000000000 INR43,364,500.00000 QAR