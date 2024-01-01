Qatari rials to Indian rupees today
Convert QAR to INR at the real exchange rate
We can't send money between these currencies
We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.
QAR to INR conversion chart
1 QAR = 23.06030 INR
0
Waiting on a better rate?
Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.
|1 QAR to INR
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|23.0778
|23.0778
|Low
|22.9286
|22.8981
|Average
|23.0274
|23.0071
|Change
|0.57%
|0.44%
|View full history
1 QAR to INR stats
The performance of QAR to INR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 23.0778 and a 30 day low of 22.9286. This means the 30 day average was 23.0274. The change for QAR to INR was 0.57.
The performance of QAR to INR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 23.0778 and a 90 day low of 22.8981. This means the 90 day average was 23.0071. The change for QAR to INR was 0.44.
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert Qatari rials to Indian rupees
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select QAR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and INR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current QAR to INR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Top currency pairings for Qatari rial
Change Converter source currency
- Australian Dollar
- Brazilian Real
- British Pound Sterling
- Bulgarian Lev
- Canadian Dollar
- Chinese Yuan RMB
- Czech Republic Koruna
- Danish Krone
- Euro
- Hong Kong Dollar
- Hungarian Forint
- Indonesian Rupiah
- Israeli New Sheqel
- Japanese Yen
- Malaysian Ringgit
- New Zealand Dollar
- Norwegian Krone
- Polish Zloty
- Romanian Leu
- Singapore Dollar
- Swedish Krona
- Swiss Franc
- Turkish Lira
- US Dollar
Are you overpaying your bank?
Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.
Download Our Currency Converter App
- Free and ad-free.
- Track live exchange rates.
- Compare the best money transfer providers.
|Conversion rates Qatari Rial / Indian Rupee
|1 QAR
|23.06030 INR
|5 QAR
|115.30150 INR
|10 QAR
|230.60300 INR
|20 QAR
|461.20600 INR
|50 QAR
|1,153.01500 INR
|100 QAR
|2,306.03000 INR
|250 QAR
|5,765.07500 INR
|500 QAR
|11,530.15000 INR
|1000 QAR
|23,060.30000 INR
|2000 QAR
|46,120.60000 INR
|5000 QAR
|115,301.50000 INR
|10000 QAR
|230,603.00000 INR
|Conversion rates Indian Rupee / Qatari Rial
|1 INR
|0.04336 QAR
|5 INR
|0.21682 QAR
|10 INR
|0.43365 QAR
|20 INR
|0.86729 QAR
|50 INR
|2.16823 QAR
|100 INR
|4.33645 QAR
|250 INR
|10.84113 QAR
|300 INR
|13.00935 QAR
|500 INR
|21.68225 QAR
|600 INR
|26.01870 QAR
|1000 INR
|43.36450 QAR
|2000 INR
|86.72900 QAR
|5000 INR
|216.82250 QAR
|10000 INR
|433.64500 QAR
|25000 INR
|1,084.11250 QAR
|50000 INR
|2,168.22500 QAR
|100000 INR
|4,336.45000 QAR
|1000000 INR
|43,364.50000 QAR
|1000000000 INR
|43,364,500.00000 QAR