Qatari rials to Australian dollars today

Convert QAR to AUD at the real exchange rate

QR1.000 QAR = A$0.4123 AUD

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:05
QAR to AUD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.

AUD
1 QAR to AUDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.41230.4225
Low0.39650.3965
Average0.40480.4089
Change3.79%-1.57%
1 QAR to AUD stats

The performance of QAR to AUD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.4123 and a 30 day low of 0.3965. This means the 30 day average was 0.4048. The change for QAR to AUD was 3.79.

The performance of QAR to AUD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.4225 and a 90 day low of 0.3965. This means the 90 day average was 0.4089. The change for QAR to AUD was -1.57.

Top currencies

 USDINRCADPKRGBPEURNGNAUD
1 USD184.0741.382277.950.7710.9261,710.371.503
1 INR0.01210.0163.3060.0090.01120.3440.018
1 CAD0.72360.8151201.0560.5570.671,237.21.087
1 PKR0.0040.3020.00510.0030.0036.1540.005

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

Conversion rates Qatari Rial / Australian Dollar
1 QAR0.41228 AUD
5 QAR2.06139 AUD
10 QAR4.12278 AUD
20 QAR8.24556 AUD
50 QAR20.61390 AUD
100 QAR41.22780 AUD
250 QAR103.06950 AUD
500 QAR206.13900 AUD
1000 QAR412.27800 AUD
2000 QAR824.55600 AUD
5000 QAR2,061.39000 AUD
10000 QAR4,122.78000 AUD
Conversion rates Australian Dollar / Qatari Rial
1 AUD2.42555 QAR
5 AUD12.12775 QAR
10 AUD24.25550 QAR
20 AUD48.51100 QAR
50 AUD121.27750 QAR
100 AUD242.55500 QAR
250 AUD606.38750 QAR
500 AUD1,212.77500 QAR
1000 AUD2,425.55000 QAR
2000 AUD4,851.10000 QAR
5000 AUD12,127.75000 QAR
10000 AUD24,255.50000 QAR