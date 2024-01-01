Qatari rials to British pounds sterling today

Convert QAR to GBP at the real exchange rate

QR1.000 QAR = £0.2114 GBP

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:07
QAR to GBP conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

GBP
1 QAR to GBPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.21140.2162
Low0.20430.2043
Average0.20870.2100
Change3.47%-0.81%
1 QAR to GBP stats

The performance of QAR to GBP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.2114 and a 30 day low of 0.2043. This means the 30 day average was 0.2087. The change for QAR to GBP was 3.47.

The performance of QAR to GBP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.2162 and a 90 day low of 0.2043. This means the 90 day average was 0.2100. The change for QAR to GBP was -0.81.

Conversion rates Qatari Rial / British Pound Sterling
1 QAR0.21139 GBP
5 QAR1.05695 GBP
10 QAR2.11389 GBP
20 QAR4.22778 GBP
50 QAR10.56945 GBP
100 QAR21.13890 GBP
250 QAR52.84725 GBP
500 QAR105.69450 GBP
1000 QAR211.38900 GBP
2000 QAR422.77800 GBP
5000 QAR1,056.94500 GBP
10000 QAR2,113.89000 GBP
Conversion rates British Pound Sterling / Qatari Rial
1 GBP4.73061 QAR
5 GBP23.65305 QAR
10 GBP47.30610 QAR
20 GBP94.61220 QAR
50 GBP236.53050 QAR
100 GBP473.06100 QAR
250 GBP1,182.65250 QAR
500 GBP2,365.30500 QAR
1000 GBP4,730.61000 QAR
2000 GBP9,461.22000 QAR
5000 GBP23,653.05000 QAR
10000 GBP47,306.10000 QAR