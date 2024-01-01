Pakistani rupees to Nigerian nairas today

Convert PKR to NGN at the real exchange rate

₨1.000 PKR = ₦6.154 NGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:56
PKR to NGN conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

NGN
1 PKR to NGNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High6.15356.1535
Low5.94435.6235
Average6.03025.8610
Change2.29%6.36%
1 PKR to NGN stats

The performance of PKR to NGN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 6.1535 and a 30 day low of 5.9443. This means the 30 day average was 6.0302. The change for PKR to NGN was 2.29.

The performance of PKR to NGN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 6.1535 and a 90 day low of 5.6235. This means the 90 day average was 5.8610. The change for PKR to NGN was 6.36.

Top currencies

 USDEURINRGBPAEDCADSARTRY
1 USD10.92784.0750.7713.6731.3823.75634.238
1 EUR1.079190.7460.8323.9641.4914.05436.955
1 INR0.0120.01110.0090.0440.0160.0450.407
1 GBP1.2971.202109.05714.7641.7924.87244.412

Top currency pairings for Pakistani rupee

PKR to USD

PKR to EUR

PKR to INR

PKR to GBP

PKR to AED

PKR to CAD

PKR to SAR

PKR to TRY

Conversion rates Pakistani Rupee / Nigerian Naira
1 PKR6.15352 NGN
5 PKR30.76760 NGN
10 PKR61.53520 NGN
20 PKR123.07040 NGN
50 PKR307.67600 NGN
100 PKR615.35200 NGN
250 PKR1,538.38000 NGN
500 PKR3,076.76000 NGN
1000 PKR6,153.52000 NGN
2000 PKR12,307.04000 NGN
5000 PKR30,767.60000 NGN
10000 PKR61,535.20000 NGN
Conversion rates Nigerian Naira / Pakistani Rupee
1 NGN0.16251 PKR
5 NGN0.81255 PKR
10 NGN1.62509 PKR
20 NGN3.25018 PKR
50 NGN8.12545 PKR
100 NGN16.25090 PKR
250 NGN40.62725 PKR
500 NGN81.25450 PKR
1000 NGN162.50900 PKR
2000 NGN325.01800 PKR
5000 NGN812.54500 PKR
10000 NGN1,625.09000 PKR