1.00000 QAR = 77.39510 PKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:18
1 USD183.21261.32495281.8380.7854530.90605895.3071.46821
1 INR0.012017410.01592253.386960.009439120.010888310.75930.0176441
1 CAD0.75474562.80431212.7160.5928170.683832675.7291.10813
1 PKR0.003548140.295250.004701110.00278690.003214773.176670.00520942

Conversion rates Qatari Rial / Pakistani Rupee
1 QAR77.39510 PKR
5 QAR386.97550 PKR
10 QAR773.95100 PKR
20 QAR1547.90200 PKR
50 QAR3869.75500 PKR
100 QAR7739.51000 PKR
250 QAR19348.77500 PKR
500 QAR38697.55000 PKR
1000 QAR77395.10000 PKR
2000 QAR154790.20000 PKR
5000 QAR386975.50000 PKR
10000 QAR773951.00000 PKR
Conversion rates Pakistani Rupee / Qatari Rial
1 PKR0.01292 QAR
5 PKR0.06460 QAR
10 PKR0.12921 QAR
20 PKR0.25841 QAR
50 PKR0.64604 QAR
100 PKR1.29207 QAR
250 PKR3.23018 QAR
500 PKR6.46035 QAR
1000 PKR12.92070 QAR
2000 PKR25.84140 QAR
5000 PKR64.60350 QAR
10000 PKR129.20700 QAR