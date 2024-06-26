Romanian leus to Pakistani rupees today

Convert RON to PKR at the real exchange rate

1,000 ron
59,952 pkr

L1.000 RON = ₨59.95 PKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:16
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURCADAUDGBPSGDCHFINR
1 USD10.9361.3671.4980.7891.3560.89683.601
1 EUR1.06911.4611.6010.8441.450.95889.361
1 CAD0.7320.68511.0960.5780.9920.65661.177
1 AUD0.6680.6250.91210.5270.9050.59855.808

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Romanian leus to Pakistani rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select RON in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PKR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current RON to PKR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Romanian leu

RON to USD

RON to EUR

RON to CAD

RON to AUD

RON to GBP

RON to SGD

RON to CHF

RON to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Romanian Leu / Pakistani Rupee
1 RON59.95200 PKR
5 RON299.76000 PKR
10 RON599.52000 PKR
20 RON1,199.04000 PKR
50 RON2,997.60000 PKR
100 RON5,995.20000 PKR
250 RON14,988.00000 PKR
500 RON29,976.00000 PKR
1000 RON59,952.00000 PKR
2000 RON119,904.00000 PKR
5000 RON299,760.00000 PKR
10000 RON599,520.00000 PKR
Conversion rates Pakistani Rupee / Romanian Leu
1 PKR0.01668 RON
5 PKR0.08340 RON
10 PKR0.16680 RON
20 PKR0.33360 RON
50 PKR0.83400 RON
100 PKR1.66800 RON
250 PKR4.17000 RON
500 PKR8.34000 RON
1000 PKR16.68000 RON
2000 PKR33.36000 RON
5000 PKR83.40000 RON
10000 PKR166.80000 RON