500 Bulgarian levs to Qatari rials

Convert BGN to QAR at the real exchange rate

500 bgn
1,019.36 qar

1.00000 BGN = 2.03871 QAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:58
Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Qatari Rial
1 BGN2.03871 QAR
5 BGN10.19355 QAR
10 BGN20.38710 QAR
20 BGN40.77420 QAR
50 BGN101.93550 QAR
100 BGN203.87100 QAR
250 BGN509.67750 QAR
500 BGN1019.35500 QAR
1000 BGN2038.71000 QAR
2000 BGN4077.42000 QAR
5000 BGN10193.55000 QAR
10000 BGN20387.10000 QAR
Conversion rates Qatari Rial / Bulgarian Lev
1 QAR0.49051 BGN
5 QAR2.45253 BGN
10 QAR4.90506 BGN
20 QAR9.81012 BGN
50 QAR24.52530 BGN
100 QAR49.05060 BGN
250 QAR122.62650 BGN
500 QAR245.25300 BGN
1000 QAR490.50600 BGN
2000 QAR981.01200 BGN
5000 QAR2452.53000 BGN
10000 QAR4905.06000 BGN