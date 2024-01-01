Hong Kong dollars to Qatari rials today
Convert HKD to QAR at the real exchange rate
We can't send money between these currencies
We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.
HKD to QAR conversion chart
1 HKD = 0.46861 QAR
0
Waiting on a better rate?
Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.
|1 HKD to QAR
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|0.4692
|0.4696
|Low
|0.4682
|0.4672
|Average
|0.4689
|0.4685
|Change
|-0.07%
|0.21%
|View full history
1 HKD to QAR stats
The performance of HKD to QAR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.4692 and a 30 day low of 0.4682. This means the 30 day average was 0.4689. The change for HKD to QAR was -0.07.
The performance of HKD to QAR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.4696 and a 90 day low of 0.4672. This means the 90 day average was 0.4685. The change for HKD to QAR was 0.21.
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert Hong Kong dollars to Qatari rials
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select HKD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and QAR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current HKD to QAR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Top currency pairings for Hong Kong dollar
Change Converter source currency
- Australian Dollar
- Brazilian Real
- British Pound Sterling
- Bulgarian Lev
- Canadian Dollar
- Chinese Yuan RMB
- Czech Republic Koruna
- Danish Krone
- Euro
- Hong Kong Dollar
- Hungarian Forint
- Indian Rupee
- Indonesian Rupiah
- Israeli New Sheqel
- Japanese Yen
- Malaysian Ringgit
- New Zealand Dollar
- Norwegian Krone
- Polish Zloty
- Romanian Leu
- Singapore Dollar
- Swedish Krona
- Swiss Franc
- Turkish Lira
- US Dollar
Are you overpaying your bank?
Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.
Download Our Currency Converter App
- Free and ad-free.
- Track live exchange rates.
- Compare the best money transfer providers.
|Conversion rates Hong Kong Dollar / Qatari Rial
|100 HKD
|46.86100 QAR
|200 HKD
|93.72200 QAR
|300 HKD
|140.58300 QAR
|500 HKD
|234.30500 QAR
|1000 HKD
|468.61000 QAR
|2000 HKD
|937.22000 QAR
|2500 HKD
|1,171.52500 QAR
|3000 HKD
|1,405.83000 QAR
|4000 HKD
|1,874.44000 QAR
|5000 HKD
|2,343.05000 QAR
|10000 HKD
|4,686.10000 QAR
|20000 HKD
|9,372.20000 QAR