$1.000 HKD = QR0.4686 QAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:08
0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

QAR
1 HKD to QARLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.46920.4696
Low0.46820.4672
Average0.46890.4685
Change-0.07%0.21%
1 HKD to QAR stats

The performance of HKD to QAR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.4692 and a 30 day low of 0.4682. This means the 30 day average was 0.4689. The change for HKD to QAR was -0.07.

The performance of HKD to QAR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.4696 and a 90 day low of 0.4672. This means the 90 day average was 0.4685. The change for HKD to QAR was 0.21.

Top currencies

 USDCNYGBPSGDAUDEURCADINR
1 USD17.2410.7881.341.5340.9461.39684.386
1 CNY0.13810.1090.1850.2120.1310.19311.653
1 GBP1.2699.18911.7011.9461.2011.772107.082
1 SGD0.7465.4030.58811.1440.7061.04262.959

Top currency pairings for Hong Kong dollar

HKD to USD

HKD to CNY

HKD to GBP

HKD to SGD

HKD to AUD

HKD to EUR

HKD to CAD

HKD to INR

Conversion rates Hong Kong Dollar / Qatari Rial
100 HKD46.86100 QAR
200 HKD93.72200 QAR
300 HKD140.58300 QAR
500 HKD234.30500 QAR
1000 HKD468.61000 QAR
2000 HKD937.22000 QAR
2500 HKD1,171.52500 QAR
3000 HKD1,405.83000 QAR
4000 HKD1,874.44000 QAR
5000 HKD2,343.05000 QAR
10000 HKD4,686.10000 QAR
20000 HKD9,372.20000 QAR
Conversion rates Qatari Rial / Hong Kong Dollar
1 QAR2.13397 HKD
5 QAR10.66985 HKD
10 QAR21.33970 HKD
20 QAR42.67940 HKD
50 QAR106.69850 HKD
100 QAR213.39700 HKD
250 QAR533.49250 HKD
500 QAR1,066.98500 HKD
1000 QAR2,133.97000 HKD
2000 QAR4,267.94000 HKD
5000 QAR10,669.85000 HKD
10000 QAR21,339.70000 HKD