Turkish liras to Qatari rials today

Convert TRY to QAR at the real exchange rate

1,000 try
109.77 qar

TL1.000 TRY = QR0.1098 QAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:03
TRY to QAR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 TRY to QARLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.11170.1133
Low0.10980.1098
Average0.11060.1118
Change-1.75%-2.86%
1 TRY to QAR stats

The performance of TRY to QAR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1117 and a 30 day low of 0.1098. This means the 30 day average was 0.1106. The change for TRY to QAR was -1.75.

The performance of TRY to QAR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1133 and a 90 day low of 0.1098. This means the 90 day average was 0.1118. The change for TRY to QAR was -2.86.

Top currencies

 USDEURGBPPKRINRCADAEDEGP
1 USD10.9170.782278.983.7291.3883.67348.689
1 EUR1.09110.853304.29491.3531.5154.00753.122
1 GBP1.2791.1721356.643107.0681.7754.69762.261
1 PKR0.0040.0030.00310.30.0050.0130.175

Top currency pairings for Turkish lira

TRY to USD

TRY to EUR

TRY to GBP

TRY to PKR

TRY to INR

TRY to CAD

TRY to AED

TRY to EGP

Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Qatari Rial
1 TRY0.10977 QAR
5 TRY0.54886 QAR
10 TRY1.09773 QAR
20 TRY2.19546 QAR
50 TRY5.48865 QAR
100 TRY10.97730 QAR
250 TRY27.44325 QAR
500 TRY54.88650 QAR
1000 TRY109.77300 QAR
2000 TRY219.54600 QAR
5000 TRY548.86500 QAR
10000 TRY1,097.73000 QAR
Conversion rates Qatari Rial / Turkish Lira
1 QAR9.10969 TRY
5 QAR45.54845 TRY
10 QAR91.09690 TRY
20 QAR182.19380 TRY
50 QAR455.48450 TRY
100 QAR910.96900 TRY
250 QAR2,277.42250 TRY
500 QAR4,554.84500 TRY
1000 QAR9,109.69000 TRY
2000 QAR18,219.38000 TRY
5000 QAR45,548.45000 TRY
10000 QAR91,096.90000 TRY