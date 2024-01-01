Brazilian reais to Qatari rials today

Convert BRL to QAR at the real exchange rate

R$1.000 BRL = QR0.6317 QAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:38
BRL to QAR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

QAR
1 BRL to QARLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.64350.6720
Low0.62100.6210
Average0.63360.6491
Change-1.42%-3.11%
1 BRL to QAR stats

The performance of BRL to QAR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.6435 and a 30 day low of 0.6210. This means the 30 day average was 0.6336. The change for BRL to QAR was -1.42.

The performance of BRL to QAR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.6720 and a 90 day low of 0.6210. This means the 90 day average was 0.6491. The change for BRL to QAR was -3.11.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8351.05989.3611.4781.6230.93621.318
1 GBP1.19811.269107.0741.7711.9451.12125.544
1 USD0.9440.788184.3861.3961.5330.88420.132
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0170.0180.010.239

Conversion rates Brazilian Real / Qatari Rial
1 BRL0.63167 QAR
5 BRL3.15836 QAR
10 BRL6.31671 QAR
20 BRL12.63342 QAR
50 BRL31.58355 QAR
100 BRL63.16710 QAR
250 BRL157.91775 QAR
500 BRL315.83550 QAR
1000 BRL631.67100 QAR
2000 BRL1,263.34200 QAR
5000 BRL3,158.35500 QAR
10000 BRL6,316.71000 QAR
Conversion rates Qatari Rial / Brazilian Real
1 QAR1.58310 BRL
5 QAR7.91550 BRL
10 QAR15.83100 BRL
20 QAR31.66200 BRL
50 QAR79.15500 BRL
100 QAR158.31000 BRL
250 QAR395.77500 BRL
500 QAR791.55000 BRL
1000 QAR1,583.10000 BRL
2000 QAR3,166.20000 BRL
5000 QAR7,915.50000 BRL
10000 QAR15,831.00000 BRL