2000 Qatari rials to Brazilian reais

Convert QAR to BRL at the real exchange rate

2,000 qar
2,720.86 brl

1.00000 QAR = 1.36043 BRL

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:09
How to convert Qatari rials to Brazilian reais

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select QAR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BRL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current QAR to BRL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Qatari Rial / Brazilian Real
1 QAR1.36043 BRL
5 QAR6.80215 BRL
10 QAR13.60430 BRL
20 QAR27.20860 BRL
50 QAR68.02150 BRL
100 QAR136.04300 BRL
250 QAR340.10750 BRL
500 QAR680.21500 BRL
1000 QAR1360.43000 BRL
2000 QAR2720.86000 BRL
5000 QAR6802.15000 BRL
10000 QAR13604.30000 BRL
Conversion rates Brazilian Real / Qatari Rial
1 BRL0.73506 QAR
5 BRL3.67532 QAR
10 BRL7.35063 QAR
20 BRL14.70126 QAR
50 BRL36.75315 QAR
100 BRL73.50630 QAR
250 BRL183.76575 QAR
500 BRL367.53150 QAR
1000 BRL735.06300 QAR
2000 BRL1470.12600 QAR
5000 BRL3675.31500 QAR
10000 BRL7350.63000 QAR