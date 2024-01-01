Chinese yuan rmb to Qatari rials today

Convert CNY to QAR at the real exchange rate

1,000 cny
508.64 qar

¥1.000 CNY = QR0.5086 QAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:59
CNY to QAR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 CNY to QARLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.50860.5086
Low0.50110.5011
Average0.50250.5029
Change1.40%1.00%
1 CNY to QAR stats

The performance of CNY to QAR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.5086 and a 30 day low of 0.5011. This means the 30 day average was 0.5025. The change for CNY to QAR was 1.40.

The performance of CNY to QAR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.5086 and a 90 day low of 0.5011. This means the 90 day average was 0.5029. The change for CNY to QAR was 1.00.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

How to convert Chinese yuan rmb to Qatari rials

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CNY in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and QAR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CNY to QAR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

