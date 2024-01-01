1 thousand Chinese yuan rmb to Qatari rials

Convert CNY to QAR at the real exchange rate

1,000 cny
506.91 qar

1.00000 CNY = 0.50691 QAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:28
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.855321.077789.45891.453221.649880.9493918.3787
1 GBP1.1691511.2601104.61.699181.929121.1099821.4892
1 USD0.927850.793588183.00911.348451.530920.880917.0536
1 INR0.01117830.009560250.012046910.01624460.01844290.01061210.205443

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Chinese yuan rmb to Qatari rials

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CNY in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and QAR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CNY to QAR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Chinese yuan rmb

CNY to USD

CNY to HKD

CNY to CAD

CNY to EUR

CNY to GBP

CNY to AUD

CNY to INR

CNY to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Qatari Rial
1 CNY0.50691 QAR
5 CNY2.53455 QAR
10 CNY5.06909 QAR
20 CNY10.13818 QAR
50 CNY25.34545 QAR
100 CNY50.69090 QAR
250 CNY126.72725 QAR
500 CNY253.45450 QAR
1000 CNY506.90900 QAR
2000 CNY1013.81800 QAR
5000 CNY2534.54500 QAR
10000 CNY5069.09000 QAR
Conversion rates Qatari Rial / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 QAR1.97274 CNY
5 QAR9.86370 CNY
10 QAR19.72740 CNY
20 QAR39.45480 CNY
50 QAR98.63700 CNY
100 QAR197.27400 CNY
250 QAR493.18500 CNY
500 QAR986.37000 CNY
1000 QAR1972.74000 CNY
2000 QAR3945.48000 CNY
5000 QAR9863.70000 CNY
10000 QAR19727.40000 CNY