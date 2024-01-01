1 thousand Qatari rials to Turkish liras

1,000 qar
8,474.20 try

1.00000 QAR = 8.47420 TRY

Mid-market exchange rate at 03:26
Conversion rates Qatari Rial / Turkish Lira
1 QAR8.47420 TRY
5 QAR42.37100 TRY
10 QAR84.74200 TRY
20 QAR169.48400 TRY
50 QAR423.71000 TRY
100 QAR847.42000 TRY
250 QAR2118.55000 TRY
500 QAR4237.10000 TRY
1000 QAR8474.20000 TRY
2000 QAR16948.40000 TRY
5000 QAR42371.00000 TRY
10000 QAR84742.00000 TRY
Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Qatari Rial
1 TRY0.11800 QAR
5 TRY0.59003 QAR
10 TRY1.18005 QAR
20 TRY2.36010 QAR
50 TRY5.90025 QAR
100 TRY11.80050 QAR
250 TRY29.50125 QAR
500 TRY59.00250 QAR
1000 TRY118.00500 QAR
2000 TRY236.01000 QAR
5000 TRY590.02500 QAR
10000 TRY1180.05000 QAR