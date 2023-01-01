2000 Singapore dollars to Qatari rials

Convert SGD to QAR at the real exchange rate

2,000 sgd
5,442.04 qar

1.00000 SGD = 2.72102 QAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:58
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDIDREURAUDGBPINRCNYMYR
1 USD1155650.9141.518950.79336783.3457.149654.6845
1 IDR0.000064246710.00005872110.00009758750.00005097120.005354640.0004593410.000300964
1 EUR1.094117029.711.661880.8680591.18787.822435.12531
1 AUD0.6583510247.20.60172710.52231354.87024.706973.08404

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Singapore dollars to Qatari rials

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SGD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and QAR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SGD to QAR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Singapore dollars

SGD to USD

SGD to IDR

SGD to EUR

SGD to AUD

SGD to GBP

SGD to INR

SGD to CNY

SGD to MYR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Singapore Dollar / Qatari Rial
1 SGD2.72102 QAR
5 SGD13.60510 QAR
10 SGD27.21020 QAR
20 SGD54.42040 QAR
50 SGD136.05100 QAR
100 SGD272.10200 QAR
250 SGD680.25500 QAR
500 SGD1360.51000 QAR
1000 SGD2721.02000 QAR
2000 SGD5442.04000 QAR
5000 SGD13605.10000 QAR
10000 SGD27210.20000 QAR
Conversion rates Qatari Rial / Singapore Dollar
1 QAR0.36751 SGD
5 QAR1.83754 SGD
10 QAR3.67509 SGD
20 QAR7.35018 SGD
50 QAR18.37545 SGD
100 QAR36.75090 SGD
250 QAR91.87725 SGD
500 QAR183.75450 SGD
1000 QAR367.50900 SGD
2000 QAR735.01800 SGD
5000 QAR1837.54500 SGD
10000 QAR3675.09000 SGD