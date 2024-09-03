Maldivian rufiyaa to Qatari rials exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Maldivian rufiyaa to Qatari rials is currently 0.237 today, reflecting a -0.778% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Maldivian rufiyaa has remained relatively stable, with a -0.746% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Maldivian rufiyaa to Qatari rials has fluctuated between a high of 0.240 on 30-08-2024 and a low of 0.237 on 28-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 01-09-2024, with a 1.361% increase in value.