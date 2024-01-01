Maldivian rufiyaas to Ghanaian cedis today

Convert MVR to GHS at the real exchange rate

1,000 mvr
1,014.71 ghs

MVR1.000 MVR = GH¢1.015 GHS

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:42
MVR to GHS conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.

1 MVR to GHSLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.02741.0274
Low0.97050.9169
Average1.00130.9692
Change3.20%10.66%
1 MVR to GHS stats

The performance of MVR to GHS in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.0274 and a 30 day low of 0.9705. This means the 30 day average was 1.0013. The change for MVR to GHS was 3.20.

The performance of MVR to GHS in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.0274 and a 90 day low of 0.9169. This means the 90 day average was 0.9692. The change for MVR to GHS was 10.66.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

Conversion rates Maldivian Rufiyaa / Ghanaian Cedi
1 MVR1.01471 GHS
5 MVR5.07355 GHS
10 MVR10.14710 GHS
20 MVR20.29420 GHS
50 MVR50.73550 GHS
100 MVR101.47100 GHS
250 MVR253.67750 GHS
500 MVR507.35500 GHS
1000 MVR1,014.71000 GHS
2000 MVR2,029.42000 GHS
5000 MVR5,073.55000 GHS
10000 MVR10,147.10000 GHS
Conversion rates Ghanaian Cedi / Maldivian Rufiyaa
1 GHS0.98550 MVR
5 GHS4.92752 MVR
10 GHS9.85504 MVR
20 GHS19.71008 MVR
50 GHS49.27520 MVR
100 GHS98.55040 MVR
250 GHS246.37600 MVR
500 GHS492.75200 MVR
1000 GHS985.50400 MVR
2000 GHS1,971.00800 MVR
5000 GHS4,927.52000 MVR
10000 GHS9,855.04000 MVR