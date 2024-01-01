Danish kroner to Ghanaian cedis today

Convert DKK to GHS at the real exchange rate

1,000 dkk
1,847.23 ghs

1.000 DKK = 1.847 GHS

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:07
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.08590.241.4731.6630.96618.256
1 GBP1.17111.27105.6771.7251.9471.13221.379
1 USD0.9220.787183.1971.3581.5330.89116.831
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.202

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Danish kroner to Ghanaian cedis

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select DKK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GHS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current DKK to GHS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Danish krone

DKK to EUR

DKK to USD

DKK to SEK

DKK to GBP

DKK to PKR

DKK to AUD

DKK to NOK

DKK to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Danish Krone / Ghanaian Cedi
1 DKK1.84723 GHS
5 DKK9.23615 GHS
10 DKK18.47230 GHS
20 DKK36.94460 GHS
50 DKK92.36150 GHS
100 DKK184.72300 GHS
250 DKK461.80750 GHS
500 DKK923.61500 GHS
1000 DKK1,847.23000 GHS
2000 DKK3,694.46000 GHS
5000 DKK9,236.15000 GHS
10000 DKK18,472.30000 GHS
Conversion rates Ghanaian Cedi / Danish Krone
1 GHS0.54135 DKK
5 GHS2.70676 DKK
10 GHS5.41352 DKK
20 GHS10.82704 DKK
50 GHS27.06760 DKK
100 GHS54.13520 DKK
250 GHS135.33800 DKK
500 GHS270.67600 DKK
1000 GHS541.35200 DKK
2000 GHS1,082.70400 DKK
5000 GHS2,706.76000 DKK
10000 GHS5,413.52000 DKK