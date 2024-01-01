Singapore dollars to Ghanaian cedis today

Convert SGD to GHS at the real exchange rate

1,000 sgd
11,963.60 ghs

S$1.000 SGD = GH¢11.96 GHS

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:15
SGD to GHS conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.

GHS
1 SGD to GHSLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High11.982711.9827
Low11.276610.4539
Average11.705811.1051
Change6.09%14.03%
1 SGD to GHS stats

The performance of SGD to GHS in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 11.9827 and a 30 day low of 11.2766. This means the 30 day average was 11.7058. The change for SGD to GHS was 6.09.

The performance of SGD to GHS in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 11.9827 and a 90 day low of 10.4539. This means the 90 day average was 11.1051. The change for SGD to GHS was 14.03.

Top currencies

 USDIDREURAUDGBPINRCNYMYR
1 USD115,5250.9051.490.76383.9527.1214.369
1 IDR010000.00500
1 EUR1.10517,148.111.6460.84292.7297.8664.826
1 AUD0.67110,419.60.60810.51256.3444.7792.932

Conversion rates Singapore Dollar / Ghanaian Cedi
1 SGD11.96360 GHS
5 SGD59.81800 GHS
10 SGD119.63600 GHS
20 SGD239.27200 GHS
50 SGD598.18000 GHS
100 SGD1,196.36000 GHS
250 SGD2,990.90000 GHS
500 SGD5,981.80000 GHS
1000 SGD11,963.60000 GHS
2000 SGD23,927.20000 GHS
5000 SGD59,818.00000 GHS
10000 SGD119,636.00000 GHS
Conversion rates Ghanaian Cedi / Singapore Dollar
1 GHS0.08359 SGD
5 GHS0.41794 SGD
10 GHS0.83587 SGD
20 GHS1.67174 SGD
50 GHS4.17936 SGD
100 GHS8.35871 SGD
250 GHS20.89677 SGD
500 GHS41.79355 SGD
1000 GHS83.58710 SGD
2000 GHS167.17420 SGD
5000 GHS417.93550 SGD
10000 GHS835.87100 SGD