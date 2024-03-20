Australian dollars to Ghanaian cedis today

Convert AUD to GHS at the real exchange rate

1,000 aud
8,268.88 ghs

1.000 AUD = 8.269 GHS

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:24
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.08790.3151.4761.6640.96718.26
1 GBP1.17111.272105.7211.7281.9481.13221.375
1 USD0.920.786183.0981.3581.5310.88916.801
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.202

How to convert Australian dollars to Ghanaian cedis

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AUD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GHS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AUD to GHS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Australian Dollar / Ghanaian Cedi
1 AUD8.26888 GHS
5 AUD41.34440 GHS
10 AUD82.68880 GHS
20 AUD165.37760 GHS
50 AUD413.44400 GHS
100 AUD826.88800 GHS
250 AUD2,067.22000 GHS
500 AUD4,134.44000 GHS
1000 AUD8,268.88000 GHS
2000 AUD16,537.76000 GHS
5000 AUD41,344.40000 GHS
10000 AUD82,688.80000 GHS
Conversion rates Ghanaian Cedi / Australian Dollar
1 GHS0.12094 AUD
5 GHS0.60468 AUD
10 GHS1.20935 AUD
20 GHS2.41870 AUD
50 GHS6.04675 AUD
100 GHS12.09350 AUD
250 GHS30.23375 AUD
500 GHS60.46750 AUD
1000 GHS120.93500 AUD
2000 GHS241.87000 AUD
5000 GHS604.67500 AUD
10000 GHS1,209.35000 AUD