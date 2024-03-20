US dollars to Ghanaian cedis today

Convert USD to GHS at the real exchange rate

1,000 usd
12,660 ghs

1.000 USD = 12.66 GHS

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:50
Conversion rates US Dollar / Ghanaian Cedi
1 USD12.66000 GHS
5 USD63.30000 GHS
10 USD126.60000 GHS
20 USD253.20000 GHS
50 USD633.00000 GHS
100 USD1,266.00000 GHS
250 USD3,165.00000 GHS
500 USD6,330.00000 GHS
1000 USD12,660.00000 GHS
2000 USD25,320.00000 GHS
5000 USD63,300.00000 GHS
10000 USD126,600.00000 GHS
Conversion rates Ghanaian Cedi / US Dollar
1 GHS0.07899 USD
5 GHS0.39494 USD
10 GHS0.78989 USD
20 GHS1.57978 USD
50 GHS3.94945 USD
100 GHS7.89889 USD
250 GHS19.74723 USD
500 GHS39.49445 USD
1000 GHS78.98890 USD
2000 GHS157.97780 USD
5000 GHS394.94450 USD
10000 GHS789.88900 USD