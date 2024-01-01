Chinese yuan rmb to Ghanaian cedis today

Convert CNY to GHS at the real exchange rate

1,000 cny
1,764.34 ghs

1.000 CNY = 1.764 GHS

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:36
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8551.08490.21.4731.6630.96618.257
1 GBP1.1711.269105.5551.7241.9461.1321.364
1 USD0.9220.788183.2021.3591.5340.89116.84
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.202

Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Ghanaian Cedi
1 CNY1.76434 GHS
5 CNY8.82170 GHS
10 CNY17.64340 GHS
20 CNY35.28680 GHS
50 CNY88.21700 GHS
100 CNY176.43400 GHS
250 CNY441.08500 GHS
500 CNY882.17000 GHS
1000 CNY1,764.34000 GHS
2000 CNY3,528.68000 GHS
5000 CNY8,821.70000 GHS
10000 CNY17,643.40000 GHS
Conversion rates Ghanaian Cedi / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 GHS0.56678 CNY
5 GHS2.83392 CNY
10 GHS5.66783 CNY
20 GHS11.33566 CNY
50 GHS28.33915 CNY
100 GHS56.67830 CNY
250 GHS141.69575 CNY
500 GHS283.39150 CNY
1000 GHS566.78300 CNY
2000 GHS1,133.56600 CNY
5000 GHS2,833.91500 CNY
10000 GHS5,667.83000 CNY