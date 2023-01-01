5 Ghanaian cedis to Chinese yuan rmb

Convert GHS to CNY at the real exchange rate

5 ghs
3.08 cny

1.00000 GHS = 0.61516 CNY

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:25
Top currencies

 USDCADEURZARGBPSGDAUDINR
1 USD11.353350.917718.65620.7903581.336751.5106983.3475
1 CAD0.73890710.67808313.78520.5840010.9877341.1162661.5861
1 EUR1.08971.47475120.32970.861251.456661.646290.8238
1 ZAR0.05360150.07254160.049189210.04236430.07165180.08097514.46755

Conversion rates Ghanaian Cedi / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 GHS0.61516 CNY
5 GHS3.07580 CNY
10 GHS6.15159 CNY
20 GHS12.30318 CNY
50 GHS30.75795 CNY
100 GHS61.51590 CNY
250 GHS153.78975 CNY
500 GHS307.57950 CNY
1000 GHS615.15900 CNY
2000 GHS1230.31800 CNY
5000 GHS3075.79500 CNY
10000 GHS6151.59000 CNY
Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Ghanaian Cedi
1 CNY1.62560 GHS
5 CNY8.12800 GHS
10 CNY16.25600 GHS
20 CNY32.51200 GHS
50 CNY81.28000 GHS
100 CNY162.56000 GHS
250 CNY406.40000 GHS
500 CNY812.80000 GHS
1000 CNY1625.60000 GHS
2000 CNY3251.20000 GHS
5000 CNY8128.00000 GHS
10000 CNY16256.00000 GHS