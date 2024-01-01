Chinese yuan rmb to Ghanaian cedis today

Convert CNY to GHS at the real exchange rate

1,000 cny
2,085.24 ghs

¥1.000 CNY = GH¢2.085 GHS

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
CNY to GHS conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 CNY to GHSLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High2.08522.0852
Low2.01561.8464
Average2.03331.9726
Change3.45%12.93%
1 CNY to GHS stats

The performance of CNY to GHS in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 2.0852 and a 30 day low of 2.0156. This means the 30 day average was 2.0333. The change for CNY to GHS was 3.45.

The performance of CNY to GHS in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 2.0852 and a 90 day low of 1.8464. This means the 90 day average was 1.9726. The change for CNY to GHS was 12.93.

Top currencies

 USDHKDCADEURGBPAUDINRSGD
1 USD17.8071.3870.9170.7811.53683.8011.327
1 HKD0.12810.1780.1170.10.19710.7340.17
1 CAD0.7215.62810.6610.5631.10760.4080.956
1 EUR1.0918.5181.51410.8521.67691.4311.447

Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Ghanaian Cedi
1 CNY2.08524 GHS
5 CNY10.42620 GHS
10 CNY20.85240 GHS
20 CNY41.70480 GHS
50 CNY104.26200 GHS
100 CNY208.52400 GHS
250 CNY521.31000 GHS
500 CNY1,042.62000 GHS
1000 CNY2,085.24000 GHS
2000 CNY4,170.48000 GHS
5000 CNY10,426.20000 GHS
10000 CNY20,852.40000 GHS
Conversion rates Ghanaian Cedi / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 GHS0.47956 CNY
5 GHS2.39781 CNY
10 GHS4.79562 CNY
20 GHS9.59124 CNY
50 GHS23.97810 CNY
100 GHS47.95620 CNY
250 GHS119.89050 CNY
500 GHS239.78100 CNY
1000 GHS479.56200 CNY
2000 GHS959.12400 CNY
5000 GHS2,397.81000 CNY
10000 GHS4,795.62000 CNY