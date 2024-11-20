Hong Kong dollars to Ghanaian cedis today
Convert HKD to GHS at the real exchange rate
HKD to GHS conversion chart
1 HKD = 2.02776 GHS
0
|1 HKD to GHS
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|2.1261
|2.1261
|Low
|2.0263
|1.9896
|Average
|2.0847
|2.0407
|Change
|-1.77%
|1.92%
|View full history
1 HKD to GHS stats
The performance of HKD to GHS in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 2.1261 and a 30 day low of 2.0263. This means the 30 day average was 2.0847. The change for HKD to GHS was -1.77.
The performance of HKD to GHS in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 2.1261 and a 90 day low of 1.9896. This means the 90 day average was 2.0407. The change for HKD to GHS was 1.92.
|Conversion rates Hong Kong Dollar / Ghanaian Cedi
|100 HKD
|202.77600 GHS
|200 HKD
|405.55200 GHS
|300 HKD
|608.32800 GHS
|500 HKD
|1,013.88000 GHS
|1000 HKD
|2,027.76000 GHS
|2000 HKD
|4,055.52000 GHS
|2500 HKD
|5,069.40000 GHS
|3000 HKD
|6,083.28000 GHS
|4000 HKD
|8,111.04000 GHS
|5000 HKD
|10,138.80000 GHS
|10000 HKD
|20,277.60000 GHS
|20000 HKD
|40,555.20000 GHS