Hong Kong dollars to Ghanaian cedis today

Convert HKD to GHS at the real exchange rate

$1.000 HKD = GH¢2.028 GHS

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:57
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

HKD to GHS conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

GHS
1 HKD to GHSLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High2.12612.1261
Low2.02631.9896
Average2.08472.0407
Change-1.77%1.92%
View full history

1 HKD to GHS stats

The performance of HKD to GHS in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 2.1261 and a 30 day low of 2.0263. This means the 30 day average was 2.0847. The change for HKD to GHS was -1.77.

The performance of HKD to GHS in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 2.1261 and a 90 day low of 1.9896. This means the 90 day average was 2.0407. The change for HKD to GHS was 1.92.

Track market ratesView HKD to GHS chart

Top currencies

 USDCNYGBPSGDAUDEURCADINR
1 USD17.2410.7871.341.5330.9451.39684.386
1 CNY0.13810.1090.1850.2120.1310.19311.655
1 GBP1.279.19511.7011.9471.21.773107.167
1 SGD0.7465.4040.58811.1440.7051.04262.984

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Hong Kong dollars to Ghanaian cedis

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select HKD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GHS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current HKD to GHS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Hong Kong dollar

HKD to USD

HKD to CNY

HKD to GBP

HKD to SGD

HKD to AUD

HKD to EUR

HKD to CAD

HKD to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Hong Kong Dollar / Ghanaian Cedi
100 HKD202.77600 GHS
200 HKD405.55200 GHS
300 HKD608.32800 GHS
500 HKD1,013.88000 GHS
1000 HKD2,027.76000 GHS
2000 HKD4,055.52000 GHS
2500 HKD5,069.40000 GHS
3000 HKD6,083.28000 GHS
4000 HKD8,111.04000 GHS
5000 HKD10,138.80000 GHS
10000 HKD20,277.60000 GHS
20000 HKD40,555.20000 GHS
Conversion rates Ghanaian Cedi / Hong Kong Dollar
1 GHS0.49316 HKD
5 GHS2.46578 HKD
10 GHS4.93156 HKD
20 GHS9.86312 HKD
50 GHS24.65780 HKD
100 GHS49.31560 HKD
250 GHS123.28900 HKD
500 GHS246.57800 HKD
1000 GHS493.15600 HKD
2000 GHS986.31200 HKD
5000 GHS2,465.78000 HKD
10000 GHS4,931.56000 HKD