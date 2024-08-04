New Zealand dollars to Ghanaian cedis today

Convert NZD to GHS at the real exchange rate

1,000 nzd
8,907.21 ghs

$1.000 NZD = GH¢8.907 GHS

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
NZD to GHS conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 NZD to GHSLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High9.00899.0089
Low8.70758.0581
Average8.88378.7024
Change-1.06%10.54%
1 NZD to GHS stats

The performance of NZD to GHS in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 9.0089 and a 30 day low of 8.7075. This means the 30 day average was 8.8837. The change for NZD to GHS was -1.06.

The performance of NZD to GHS in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 9.0089 and a 90 day low of 8.0581. This means the 90 day average was 8.7024. The change for NZD to GHS was 10.54.

Top currencies

 USDAUDGBPEURINRCADCHFJPY
1 USD11.5360.7810.91783.8011.3870.858146.53
1 AUD0.65110.5090.59754.5670.9030.55995.413
1 GBP1.2811.96711.174107.3071.7761.099187.632
1 EUR1.0911.6760.852191.4311.5140.936159.88

Conversion rates New Zealand Dollar / Ghanaian Cedi
1 NZD8.90721 GHS
5 NZD44.53605 GHS
10 NZD89.07210 GHS
20 NZD178.14420 GHS
50 NZD445.36050 GHS
100 NZD890.72100 GHS
250 NZD2,226.80250 GHS
500 NZD4,453.60500 GHS
1000 NZD8,907.21000 GHS
2000 NZD17,814.42000 GHS
5000 NZD44,536.05000 GHS
10000 NZD89,072.10000 GHS
Conversion rates Ghanaian Cedi / New Zealand Dollar
1 GHS0.11227 NZD
5 GHS0.56135 NZD
10 GHS1.12269 NZD
20 GHS2.24538 NZD
50 GHS5.61345 NZD
100 GHS11.22690 NZD
250 GHS28.06725 NZD
500 GHS56.13450 NZD
1000 GHS112.26900 NZD
2000 GHS224.53800 NZD
5000 GHS561.34500 NZD
10000 GHS1,122.69000 NZD