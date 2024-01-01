Bulgarian levs to Ghanaian cedis today

Convert BGN to GHS at the real exchange rate

лв1.000 BGN = GH¢8.539 GHS

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:20
BGN to GHS conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

GHS
1 BGN to GHSLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High9.18719.1871
Low8.53948.5394
Average8.91168.8927
Change-3.80%-3.50%
1 BGN to GHS stats

The performance of BGN to GHS in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 9.1871 and a 30 day low of 8.5394. This means the 30 day average was 8.9116. The change for BGN to GHS was -3.80.

The performance of BGN to GHS in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 9.1871 and a 90 day low of 8.5394. This means the 90 day average was 8.8927. The change for BGN to GHS was -3.50.

Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Ghanaian Cedi
1 BGN8.53935 GHS
5 BGN42.69675 GHS
10 BGN85.39350 GHS
20 BGN170.78700 GHS
50 BGN426.96750 GHS
100 BGN853.93500 GHS
250 BGN2,134.83750 GHS
500 BGN4,269.67500 GHS
1000 BGN8,539.35000 GHS
2000 BGN17,078.70000 GHS
5000 BGN42,696.75000 GHS
10000 BGN85,393.50000 GHS
Conversion rates Ghanaian Cedi / Bulgarian Lev
1 GHS0.11711 BGN
5 GHS0.58553 BGN
10 GHS1.17105 BGN
20 GHS2.34210 BGN
50 GHS5.85525 BGN
100 GHS11.71050 BGN
250 GHS29.27625 BGN
500 GHS58.55250 BGN
1000 GHS117.10500 BGN
2000 GHS234.21000 BGN
5000 GHS585.52500 BGN
10000 GHS1,171.05000 BGN