Bulgarian lev to Ghanaian cedis exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bulgarian lev to Ghanaian cedis is currently 8.539 today, reflecting a 0.177% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bulgarian lev has remained relatively stable, with a -2.169% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bulgarian lev to Ghanaian cedis has fluctuated between a high of 8.750 on 13-11-2024 and a low of 8.506 on 18-11-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 15-11-2024, with a -0.748% decrease in value.