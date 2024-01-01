Swedish kronor to Ghanaian cedis today

Convert SEK to GHS at the real exchange rate

kr1.000 SEK = GH¢1.422 GHS

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:09
Updated a few seconds ago
1 SEK to GHSLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.54411.5579
Low1.42171.4217
Average1.50341.5204
Change-6.56%-6.98%
1 SEK to GHS stats

The performance of SEK to GHS in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.5441 and a 30 day low of 1.4217. This means the 30 day average was 1.5034. The change for SEK to GHS was -6.56.

The performance of SEK to GHS in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.5579 and a 90 day low of 1.4217. This means the 90 day average was 1.5204. The change for SEK to GHS was -6.98.

Top currencies

 USDEURGBPDKKNOKINRCADPLN
1 USD10.9480.797.07111.05284.4441.3974.11
1 EUR1.05510.8347.45911.65889.0761.4734.335
1 GBP1.2651.19918.94613.981106.8261.7675.199
1 DKK0.1410.1340.11211.56311.9420.1980.581

Conversion rates Swedish Krona / Ghanaian Cedi
1 SEK1.42170 GHS
5 SEK7.10850 GHS
10 SEK14.21700 GHS
20 SEK28.43400 GHS
50 SEK71.08500 GHS
100 SEK142.17000 GHS
250 SEK355.42500 GHS
500 SEK710.85000 GHS
1000 SEK1,421.70000 GHS
2000 SEK2,843.40000 GHS
5000 SEK7,108.50000 GHS
10000 SEK14,217.00000 GHS
Conversion rates Ghanaian Cedi / Swedish Krona
1 GHS0.70338 SEK
5 GHS3.51692 SEK
10 GHS7.03384 SEK
20 GHS14.06768 SEK
50 GHS35.16920 SEK
100 GHS70.33840 SEK
250 GHS175.84600 SEK
500 GHS351.69200 SEK
1000 GHS703.38400 SEK
2000 GHS1,406.76800 SEK
5000 GHS3,516.92000 SEK
10000 GHS7,033.84000 SEK