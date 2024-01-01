Swedish kronor to Ghanaian cedis today

Convert SEK to GHS at the real exchange rate

1,000 sek
1,516.72 ghs

kr1.000 SEK = GH¢1.517 GHS

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:45
SEK to GHS conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

GHS
1 SEK to GHSLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.53531.5353
Low1.41131.3393
Average1.48341.4123
Change7.46%11.45%
1 SEK to GHS stats

The performance of SEK to GHS in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.5353 and a 30 day low of 1.4113. This means the 30 day average was 1.4834. The change for SEK to GHS was 7.46.

The performance of SEK to GHS in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.5353 and a 90 day low of 1.3393. This means the 90 day average was 1.4123. The change for SEK to GHS was 11.45.

Conversion rates Swedish Krona / Ghanaian Cedi
1 SEK1.51672 GHS
5 SEK7.58360 GHS
10 SEK15.16720 GHS
20 SEK30.33440 GHS
50 SEK75.83600 GHS
100 SEK151.67200 GHS
250 SEK379.18000 GHS
500 SEK758.36000 GHS
1000 SEK1,516.72000 GHS
2000 SEK3,033.44000 GHS
5000 SEK7,583.60000 GHS
10000 SEK15,167.20000 GHS
Conversion rates Ghanaian Cedi / Swedish Krona
1 GHS0.65932 SEK
5 GHS3.29659 SEK
10 GHS6.59318 SEK
20 GHS13.18636 SEK
50 GHS32.96590 SEK
100 GHS65.93180 SEK
250 GHS164.82950 SEK
500 GHS329.65900 SEK
1000 GHS659.31800 SEK
2000 GHS1,318.63600 SEK
5000 GHS3,296.59000 SEK
10000 GHS6,593.18000 SEK