Hong Kong dollars to Ghanaian cedis today

Convert HKD to GHS at the real exchange rate

1,000 hkd
1,623.17 ghs

1.000 HKD = 1.623 GHS

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:54
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.08790.4051.4731.6630.96818.171
1 GBP1.17111.272105.8291.7241.9471.13321.271
1 USD0.920.786183.1961.3551.530.89116.722
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.201

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Hong Kong dollars to Ghanaian cedis

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select HKD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GHS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current HKD to GHS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Hong Kong dollar

HKD to USD

HKD to CNY

HKD to GBP

HKD to SGD

HKD to AUD

HKD to EUR

HKD to CAD

HKD to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Hong Kong Dollar / Ghanaian Cedi
100 HKD162.31700 GHS
200 HKD324.63400 GHS
300 HKD486.95100 GHS
500 HKD811.58500 GHS
1000 HKD1,623.17000 GHS
2000 HKD3,246.34000 GHS
2500 HKD4,057.92500 GHS
3000 HKD4,869.51000 GHS
4000 HKD6,492.68000 GHS
5000 HKD8,115.85000 GHS
10000 HKD16,231.70000 GHS
20000 HKD32,463.40000 GHS
Conversion rates Ghanaian Cedi / Hong Kong Dollar
1 GHS0.61608 HKD
5 GHS3.08040 HKD
10 GHS6.16079 HKD
20 GHS12.32158 HKD
50 GHS30.80395 HKD
100 GHS61.60790 HKD
250 GHS154.01975 HKD
500 GHS308.03950 HKD
1000 GHS616.07900 HKD
2000 GHS1,232.15800 HKD
5000 GHS3,080.39500 HKD
10000 GHS6,160.79000 HKD