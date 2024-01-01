Japanese yen to Ghanaian cedis today
Convert JPY to GHS at the real exchange rate
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert Japanese yen to Ghanaian cedis
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select JPY in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GHS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current JPY to GHS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Are you overpaying your bank?
Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.
Download Our Currency Converter AppFeatures our users love:
- Free and ad-free.
- Track live exchange rates.
- Compare the best money transfer providers.
|Conversion rates Japanese Yen / Ghanaian Cedi
|100 JPY
|8.39669 GHS
|1000 JPY
|83.96690 GHS
|1500 JPY
|125.95035 GHS
|2000 JPY
|167.93380 GHS
|3000 JPY
|251.90070 GHS
|5000 JPY
|419.83450 GHS
|5400 JPY
|453.42126 GHS
|10000 JPY
|839.66900 GHS
|15000 JPY
|1,259.50350 GHS
|20000 JPY
|1,679.33800 GHS
|25000 JPY
|2,099.17250 GHS
|30000 JPY
|2,519.00700 GHS
|Conversion rates Ghanaian Cedi / Japanese Yen
|1 GHS
|11.90940 JPY
|5 GHS
|59.54700 JPY
|10 GHS
|119.09400 JPY
|20 GHS
|238.18800 JPY
|50 GHS
|595.47000 JPY
|100 GHS
|1,190.94000 JPY
|250 GHS
|2,977.35000 JPY
|500 GHS
|5,954.70000 JPY
|1000 GHS
|11,909.40000 JPY
|2000 GHS
|23,818.80000 JPY
|5000 GHS
|59,547.00000 JPY
|10000 GHS
|119,094.00000 JPY