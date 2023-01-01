10 thousand Ghanaian cedis to Japanese yen

Convert GHS to JPY at the real exchange rate

10,000 ghs
127,601 jpy

1.00000 GHS = 12.76010 JPY

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:16
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.860351.0876590.6421.473871.644470.9529518.8224
1 GBP1.1623211.264105.3391.712851.91111.1076321.8743
1 USD0.91940.791139183.33751.35511.511940.876217.3056
1 INR0.01103240.00949320.011999410.01626040.01814240.01051390.207657

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Ghanaian cedis to Japanese yen

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GHS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and JPY in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GHS to JPY rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Ghanaian cedis

GHS to USD

GHS to CAD

GHS to EUR

GHS to ZAR

GHS to GBP

GHS to SGD

GHS to AUD

GHS to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Ghanaian Cedi / Japanese Yen
1 GHS12.76010 JPY
5 GHS63.80050 JPY
10 GHS127.60100 JPY
20 GHS255.20200 JPY
50 GHS638.00500 JPY
100 GHS1276.01000 JPY
250 GHS3190.02500 JPY
500 GHS6380.05000 JPY
1000 GHS12760.10000 JPY
2000 GHS25520.20000 JPY
5000 GHS63800.50000 JPY
10000 GHS127601.00000 JPY
Conversion rates Japanese Yen / Ghanaian Cedi
100 JPY7.83692 GHS
1000 JPY78.36920 GHS
1500 JPY117.55380 GHS
2000 JPY156.73840 GHS
3000 JPY235.10760 GHS
5000 JPY391.84600 GHS
5400 JPY423.19368 GHS
10000 JPY783.69200 GHS
15000 JPY1175.53800 GHS
20000 JPY1567.38400 GHS
25000 JPY1959.23000 GHS
30000 JPY2351.07600 GHS